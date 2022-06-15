Bulgaria: Annual Inflation for May jumped 15%

The annual inflation for May this year compared to May last year was 15.6%, according to national statistics.

The consumer price index in May compared to the previous month - April, was 101.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 1.2%. Inflation since the beginning of the year - May 2022 compared to December 2021, is 9.1%.

The average annual inflation for the period June 2021 - May 2022 compared to the period June 2020 - May 2021 was 8.1%.

In one month, the prices of transport services, electricity, water and heating costs, as well as food prices rose the most - from 1.5% to 3.2%. The only reduction is reported in the price for entertainment and culture.

According to NSI data, a 9.4% increase in the price of bread was reported in May. There is a significant increase in the price of dairy products - cheese, yellow cheese. Sugar also rose - by 5.7%.

During the month under review in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: coal - by 3.3%, firewood - by 3.7%, pellets - by 1.4%, diesel fuel - by 5.1%, gasoline A95H - by 4.7 %, motor gasoline A100H - by 4.4%, propane-butane gas for LTS - by 0.3%, methane for LTS - by 11.2% and others.

The price index for the small basket for May compared to a month earlier was 101.4%, and since the beginning of the year it is 110.6%.

In May 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households changed compared to the previous month, as follows: food products - an increase of 1.9%; non-food products - an increase of 1.3%; services - an increase of 0.1%.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES