Bulgaria: Annual Inflation for May jumped 15%

Business » FINANCE | June 15, 2022, Wednesday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Annual Inflation for May jumped 15%

The annual inflation for May this year compared to May last year was 15.6%, according to national statistics.

The consumer price index in May compared to the previous month - April, was 101.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 1.2%. Inflation since the beginning of the year - May 2022 compared to December 2021, is 9.1%.

The average annual inflation for the period June 2021 - May 2022 compared to the period June 2020 - May 2021 was 8.1%.

In one month, the prices of transport services, electricity, water and heating costs, as well as food prices rose the most - from 1.5% to 3.2%. The only reduction is reported in the price for entertainment and culture.

According to NSI data, a 9.4% increase in the price of bread was reported in May. There is a significant increase in the price of dairy products - cheese, yellow cheese. Sugar also rose - by 5.7%.

During the month under review in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: coal - by 3.3%, firewood - by 3.7%, pellets - by 1.4%, diesel fuel - by 5.1%, gasoline A95H - by 4.7 %, motor gasoline A100H - by 4.4%, propane-butane gas for LTS - by 0.3%, methane for LTS - by 11.2% and others.

The price index for the small basket for May compared to a month earlier was 101.4%, and since the beginning of the year it is 110.6%.

In May 2022, the prices of goods and services from the small basket for the lowest 20% of households changed compared to the previous month, as follows: food products - an increase of 1.9%; non-food products - an increase of 1.3%; services - an increase of 0.1%.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, May, price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria