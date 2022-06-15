Mitsotakis: The Security of Greece is Guaranteed, We have Strong Allies

Mitsotakis: The Security of Greece is Guaranteed, We have Strong Allies

Ankara is solely responsible for escalating tensions between Greece and Turkey”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with state-run ERT television. He noted that it was the neighboring country that began flying over the inhabited Greek islands after his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where the two agreed to reduce tensions.

Asked what Greece would do if logic did not prevail in Ankara and tensions escalated, Mitsotakis said: "We will do whatever is necessary."

"The Greeks must feel absolutely safe, because the country not only has a strong deterrent, which we have taken care to strengthen during these three years but at the same time we have very strong allies," he said.

Mitsotakis raised the issue of Turkey's aggression and its illegal violations of Greek airspace during a visit to Washington and his speech to the US Congress, which angered Erdogan.

The Turkish leader said Mitsotakis had not complied with the agreement in which they agreed not to involve third parties in their differences.

Erdogan said that was why he had ended up with the Greek prime minister and would never speak to him again.

Yesterday, Mitsotakis told ERT that he would like to meet again with the Turkish president.

