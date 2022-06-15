COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 167 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 167 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the last 24 hours, 4,085 tests were performed, 4.09 percent of which were positive.

Two people have died from covid in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims of the pandemic in our country is 37,206.

There are 22 new patients in hospitals, and 68.18 percent of them have not been vaccinated. A total of 271 people are treated in hospitals, 30 of which are in intensive care units.

2313 people were reported cured.

For the last 24 hours, 329 doses of vaccine have been administered. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,403,468.

/BTA