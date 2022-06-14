Fire in the Train Sofia - Burgas, Passengers were Evacuated near Aytos

Fire in the train Sofia-Burgas. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 pm tonight in the area of ​​the station in Aytos, BNT reported.

According to initial information, the brake discs of the first car of the composition were blocked, which led to ignition. The fire was extinguished with the available fire extinguishers on the train by BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) employees. However, a fire truck was sent to the scene.

No passengers were injured in the accident. 50 people were evacuated. Some of them have left with their own transport to Burgas, while others are waiting for the express train from Sofia to take them to the seaside town.

/BNT