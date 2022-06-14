Fire in the Train Sofia - Burgas, Passengers were Evacuated near Aytos

Society » INCIDENTS | June 14, 2022, Tuesday // 22:48
Bulgaria: Fire in the Train Sofia - Burgas, Passengers were Evacuated near Aytos

Fire in the train Sofia-Burgas. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 pm tonight in the area of ​​the station in Aytos, BNT reported.

According to initial information, the brake discs of the first car of the composition were blocked, which led to ignition. The fire was extinguished with the available fire extinguishers on the train by BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) employees. However, a fire truck was sent to the scene.

No passengers were injured in the accident. 50 people were evacuated. Some of them have left with their own transport to Burgas, while others are waiting for the express train from Sofia to take them to the seaside town.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, train, sofia, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria