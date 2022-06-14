Biden will Run for a Second Term
US President Joe Biden intends to run for a second term in 2024. This was confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.
"I can say that the president has said many times that he plans to run in 2024," she told CNN.
Earlier, The Hill reported that Biden, 79, had told former US President Barack Obama that he planned to run for president in 2024. However, as the publication notes, low ratings could prevent him from being re-elected.
