COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 246 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 246 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the last 24 hours, 5,089 tests were performed, 4.83 percent of which were positive.

Eight covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims of the pandemic in our country remains 37,204.

There are 44 new patients in hospitals, and 68.18 percent of them have not been vaccinated. A total of 276 people are treated in hospitals, 29 of which are in intensive care units.

2021 people were reported cured.

For the last 24 hours, 378 doses of vaccine have been administered. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,403,139.

/BTA