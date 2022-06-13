COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 42 New Cases, No Deaths

In the last 24 hours, 42 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the last 24 hours, 1,003 tests have been performed, 4.19% of which have been positive.

No deaths from covid have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims of the pandemic in our country remains 37,196.

There are three new patients in hospitals, and all three have not been vaccinated. A total of 282 people are treated in hospitals, 26 of which are in intensive care units.

17 people were reported cured.

7 doses of vaccine have been administered for the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered was 4,402,761.

/BTA