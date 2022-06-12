COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 82 New Cases, No Deaths

Society » HEALTH | June 12, 2022, Sunday // 13:04
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 82 New Cases, No Deaths @Pixabay

In the last 24 hours, another 82 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 1,542 tests were performed (5.3 percent of them were positive).

Deaths from covid are not reported. Thus, the total number of victims of the infection remains 37,196.

There are six new patients in hospitals. A total of 289 people are treated in hospitals, 26 of which are in intensive care units.

14 people were reported cured.

There were 54 doses of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered was 4,402,754.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
