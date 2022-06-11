Biden: Zelensky didn’t want to Hear US Warnings about the Russian Attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "did not want to hear" information gathered by US intelligence that Russia was preparing to invade, said US President Joe Biden to donors at a demonstration of Democrats to raise funds, the Associated Press reported.
"Something like this hasn't happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was probably exaggerating but I knew we had evidence that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was planning to invade the border."
"There was no doubt about it, but Zelensky, like many others, did not want to hear it. I understand why they did not want to hear it, but he (Putin) came in," Biden was quoted as saying by AFP.
The United States has begun warning that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, long before President Putin announced the start of his "special operation" against the country on February 24. The warnings sparked mistrust and even veiled criticism from Zelensky and some of Washington's European allies, who at the time thought the United States was causing too much panic, AFP reported.
