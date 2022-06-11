Biden: Zelensky didn’t want to Hear US Warnings about the Russian Attack

World » UKRAINE | June 11, 2022, Saturday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Biden: Zelensky didn’t want to Hear US Warnings about the Russian Attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and US President Joe Biden (right)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "did not want to hear" information gathered by US intelligence that Russia was preparing to invade, said US President Joe Biden to donors at a demonstration of Democrats to raise funds, the Associated Press reported.

"Something like this hasn't happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was probably exaggerating but I knew we had evidence that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was planning to invade the border."

"There was no doubt about it, but Zelensky, like many others, did not want to hear it. I understand why they did not want to hear it, but he (Putin) came in," Biden was quoted as saying by AFP.

The United States has begun warning that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, long before President Putin announced the start of his "special operation" against the country on February 24. The warnings sparked mistrust and even veiled criticism from Zelensky and some of Washington's European allies, who at the time thought the United States was causing too much panic, AFP reported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Zelensky, US, Russia, warning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria