COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 188 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and eighty-eight new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were found in 3718 tests (5.06 percent were positive).

Of the newly infected, 61.17 percent have not been vaccinated. The confirmed cases so far are a total of 1,166,777. The active cases are 68,574.

The death toll for the last day is 2. The total number of deaths so far is 37,196.

The cured so far are 1,061,007, of which 1,356 for the last 24 hours.

There are 288 hospitalized, 28 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 27 new patients in hospitals.

The total number of vaccine doses was 4,402,697, of which 396 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA