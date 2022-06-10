Support for the Euro – the Lowest in Bulgaria

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have the lowest support for the euro among the countries that are about to adopt it.

These are the results of a Eurobarometer survey published today by the European Commission.

The poll was conducted between April 20 and 29 in our country, in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

60 percent of respondents in all countries combined are in favor of the single European currency.

The euro has the most supporters in Romania (77%), followed by Hungary (69%).

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are in the queue with 44 percent approval. Shortly before them is Sweden (45 percent).

55 of all respondents in the seven countries believe that the introduction of the euro will have positive consequences for their country.

56 percent of people believe that switching to this currency will lead to an increase of prices.

