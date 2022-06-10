COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 10, 2022, Friday // 09:15
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

113 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria with 2840 tests performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show. Less than 4% of the samples taken are positive.

Six people died with COVID-19, and 661 were reported to have recovered.

298 patients are treated in hospitals, 27 of them in intensive care units.

Only 411 vaccines were administered for the day.

