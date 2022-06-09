Teenagers Attacked and Robbed a Postal Worker in Parvomai
The arrested are three minors who attacked and robbed a postman in the Bulgarian town of Parvomai.
The police in Plovdiv announced that the signal for the crime was submitted after 3 p.m. yesterday on emergency number 112.
According to preliminary information, while delivering postal items and money to pay pensions, on one of the streets the courier was attacked and knocked to the ground, and from his hands - the service bag in which there were over 3000 levs.
Three hours later, the perpetrators were detained. The three teenagers were taken into police custody, and the confiscated bag with all its contents of postal materials and money was seized from them.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case, and a lot of evidence has been attached to the materials. The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv has been notified and the work is being continued by an investigating police officer from the Parvomai Police Department.
/BNT
