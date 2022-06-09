A Small Plane violated the Airspace of 4 countries, Landed in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | June 9, 2022, Thursday // 11:36
Bulgaria: A Small Plane violated the Airspace of 4 countries, Landed in Bulgaria

The location of the violating plane has been established, and the case is under investigation. On June 8, around 7.09 p.m., a small plane entered the airspace of Bulgaria. The plane took off from Hungary and flew through Serbia and Romania without an approved flight plan, the Defense Ministry said.

In Hungarian airspace, it was escorted by Hungarian fighters, and in Romania by Romanian and American F-16s based at Fetesti Air Base. The fighters performed airspace protection tasks and accompanied the intruder aircraft at all times. Upon entering Bulgaria under complex hydro-meteorological conditions, the Bulgarian Air Force was alerted and launched fighters. It has been established that the plane has landed in our country and with the assistance of the Ministry of Interior the landing site has been located. The case is under investigation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, airspace, Bulgaria, fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria