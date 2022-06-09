A Small Plane violated the Airspace of 4 countries, Landed in Bulgaria
The location of the violating plane has been established, and the case is under investigation. On June 8, around 7.09 p.m., a small plane entered the airspace of Bulgaria. The plane took off from Hungary and flew through Serbia and Romania without an approved flight plan, the Defense Ministry said.
In Hungarian airspace, it was escorted by Hungarian fighters, and in Romania by Romanian and American F-16s based at Fetesti Air Base. The fighters performed airspace protection tasks and accompanied the intruder aircraft at all times. Upon entering Bulgaria under complex hydro-meteorological conditions, the Bulgarian Air Force was alerted and launched fighters. It has been established that the plane has landed in our country and with the assistance of the Ministry of Interior the landing site has been located. The case is under investigation.
/BGNES
