COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 160 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and sixty are the new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria from 3818 tests performed (4.19% positive), data in the Unified Information Portal show.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, a total of 1,166,476 infections have been confirmed, and currently, there are 70,298 active cases.

874 people have been cured in the past 24 hours. A total of 303 people are in hospitals, including 29 in intensive care units. Four people lost the battle with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. They were all unvaccinated. 451 doses of vaccine were administered during the same period.

/BTA