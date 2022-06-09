Biden Nominates a New Ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 9, 2022, Thursday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Biden Nominates a New Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten @Flickr

US President Joe Biden has nominated Kenneth Merten as new US ambassador to Bulgaria. This is stated in a statement by the White House.

Merten (b. 1961) is a career diplomat. Until recently, he was a Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Haiti. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Global Talent Management.

He has also served as US Ambassador in Croatia, in Haiti and as Deputy Executive Secretary at the State Department. He was also an economic adviser at the US Embassy in Paris.

He graduated from the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, and has a master's degree from the American University in Washington.

He has won many awards, including from the Haitian government for his help after the devastating earthquake (2010).

He speaks Haitian Creole, French, German and Spanish.

In June 2019, President Donald Trump nominated Herro Mustafa to be the ambassador to Bulgaria. Her nomination was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on September 26, 2019. She presented her credentials to President Rumen Radev on October 18, 2019.

