Ukraine expects to receive EU Candidate Status on June 24

Ukraine expects to receive the status of a candidate for EU accession on June 24, said today before the European Parliament the Chairman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"I would like to assure you that Ukraine deserves it, and if we receive this political message, we are ready to work quickly and efficiently to meet the requirements. It is very important that Ukrainians receive such a strong message from Europe," he told MEPs.

“If this does not happen on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide that he can move forward with impunity”, Stefanchuk warned, calling for it to be a “turning point in our victory”.

He asked for additional pressure on Russia. "If the war continues, more will probably have to be done. The cost of defeat would be much higher. Ukraine is writing history with its blood," he added.

Stefanchuk thanked all Europeans who sheltered Ukrainian refugees. According to him, responsibility must be borne and the perpetrators punished and paid for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Undoubtedly, justice will prevail," said Stefanchuk, whose emotional speech was met with applause from MEPs.

