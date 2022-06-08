OLAF: Bulgaria to Reimburse 30 Million Euros under European Programs

June 8, 2022, Wednesday
Bulgaria: OLAF: Bulgaria to Reimburse 30 Million Euros under European Programs

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) recommends that Bulgaria reimburse more than 30 million euros under European programs in its annual report.

More than 23 million euros of the amount are for the construction of 377 guest houses, which instead of being rented out to tourists, are used for personal needs, BNT reported.

Money must be returned for wine advertising and for afforestation of lands that could not be afforested. OLAF recommends that a total of more than half a billion euros be reimbursed to the European budget for projects in all EU countries. The main cases of detected fraud were related to alleged afforestation, customs abuses, illegal waste activities.

