COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 168 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 168 with 4140 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

4 percent of the tested samples are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,166,316. ​​The active cases are 71,016.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 312. The patients in intensive care units are 28. The cured for the last day are 1479.

Two new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,401,440, of which 418 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA