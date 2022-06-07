Macron is ready to Organize a Sofia-Skopje Meeting in Paris

Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 7, 2022, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Macron is ready to Organize a Sofia-Skopje Meeting in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed readiness to bring together in Paris, "when the time comes", representatives of the authorities in Sofia and Skopje to conclude a bilateral agreement that would allow negotiations to begin on the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) to the European Union, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

France, which holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of this month, has been supporting "for several weeks" efforts to find a solution to the dispute between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said last night after Macron's telephone conversations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and RNM Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

The communiqué also said that the French president had expressed his "full support for an agreement between the two countries that would contribute to good neighborly relations (and) would specify the European perspective of North Macedonia".

In November 2020, Sofia blocked the start of negotiations with Skopje for EU membership due to bilateral disputes over language and history, AFP notes.

/BNR

Macron, Bulgaria, north macedonia, meeting
