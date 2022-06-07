COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 292 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and ninety-two new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 19 people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 5393 tests (5.41 percent are positive).

Over 65 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,166,148. They were detected by 10,029,157 tests (11.63 percent are positive).

94.74 percent of the 19 people who died in the last 24 hours (that is, all but one) had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 37,182.

319 people were hospitalized, 28 of them in the intensive care unit. There are a total of 72,329 active cases.

There are 58 new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours. Nearly 76 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

1,092 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 1,056,637.

413 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,401,022. 2,059,996 people have completed a vaccination course. 759,561 people received a booster (booster) dose, ie they were revaccinated.

/BTA