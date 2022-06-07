Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Maria Bakalova becomes part of the Marvel universe. The Bulgarian will take part in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

The actress confirmed the news and wrote:

"I am the happiest and most excited person in the world! It was one of the most difficult secrets to keep and I can't believe it's a reality."

It is not yet clear what role Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will play, but it is known that she will partner with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel.

According to Deadline, her role will be "key", but no further details are known at this time.

"I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one," joked the movie’s director James Gunn. "Maria Bakalova is incredible."

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the many series in the Marvel movie universe. The first two films were extremely successful - with total revenues of over .6 billion. For now, the plot of the third part is kept a secret.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will hit theaters in May next year.

Maria Bakalova broke through the Hollywood circles after playing Sasha Baron Cohen's daughter in the movie "Borat 2". Her role was highly praised by critics and Bakalova became the first Bulgarian actress to receive an Oscar nomination.

This year, Novinite.com awarded Bakolva the "Honorary Ambassador of Novinite 2021" award in the "Culture" category.

/BNT

