Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 6, 2022, Monday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Spoke with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu @Council of Ministers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held a video conference with the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu. Prime Minister Petkov confirmed Bulgaria's support for the country's European perspective, which he will express at the forthcoming European Council. He welcomed President Sandu's strong commitment to leading Moldova on its European path and on the path of reform.

The two leaders condemned Russia's ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, which has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes. Efforts by governments in both countries to provide shelter and protection for Ukrainian refugees were discussed.

Prime Minister Petkov noted that he highly appreciates the support of the Moldovan authorities for preserving the national, cultural and linguistic identity of the Bulgarian national minority in Moldova. In this regard, he expressed expectations for the care of the Taraclia region and Taraclia University as a bridge to the cultural and spiritual closeness of the two peoples.

/Council of Ministers

Tags: sandu, Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria, moldova
