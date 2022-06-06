30% Jump in Demand for Used Cars in Bulgaria

30% jump in the demand for used cars in our Bulgaria. This is reported by many dealers in Dupnitsa, where it is one of the largest markets for used cars.

Georgi Grozdanov has been in the used car trade for more than 15 years. His observations over the past year show that the import of second-hand cars from Western Europe is becoming increasingly difficult, and demand in Bulgaria has grown.

"There is demand - no goods. You buy cars more expensive, therefore you sell more expensive. Customers were used to lower prices, more choice, now both are missing. Before you buy 10 cars and they make you a better price, now you buy 2 cars, the price is the same as for 2 cars", said Georgi Grozdanov, a car dealer.

Among the most popular second-hand cars in Dupnitsa are those manufactured before 2012, and the main demand of customers is to reduce fuel consumption.

Due to the lack of materials for production and the difficult trade due to the war and the pandemic, the prices of both new and used cars will rise, the traders added.

As an example, they give a second-hand car, which was bought 3 years ago for BGN 5,000, and now its price can reach BGN 8,000.

/BNT