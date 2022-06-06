30% Jump in Demand for Used Cars in Bulgaria
30% jump in the demand for used cars in our Bulgaria. This is reported by many dealers in Dupnitsa, where it is one of the largest markets for used cars.
Georgi Grozdanov has been in the used car trade for more than 15 years. His observations over the past year show that the import of second-hand cars from Western Europe is becoming increasingly difficult, and demand in Bulgaria has grown.
"There is demand - no goods. You buy cars more expensive, therefore you sell more expensive. Customers were used to lower prices, more choice, now both are missing. Before you buy 10 cars and they make you a better price, now you buy 2 cars, the price is the same as for 2 cars", said Georgi Grozdanov, a car dealer.
Among the most popular second-hand cars in Dupnitsa are those manufactured before 2012, and the main demand of customers is to reduce fuel consumption.
Due to the lack of materials for production and the difficult trade due to the war and the pandemic, the prices of both new and used cars will rise, the traders added.
As an example, they give a second-hand car, which was bought 3 years ago for BGN 5,000, and now its price can reach BGN 8,000.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » What are the Expectations for the Season on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast?
- » Oil is Now $120 a Barrel
- » Online Gambling To Hit $1 Trillion in 2022
- » From Sofia to Burgas in less than an Hour with Bulgaria Air
- » Bulgaria: Demanding a Referendum on the Euro is Unconstitutional
- » Turkish Inflation has Hit a 20-year High