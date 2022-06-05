COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 80 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
80 are the newly infected patients with Covid-19 for the last day compared to 189 yesterday, according to the Unified Information Portal. 1713 tests were performed.
There are no deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 12 cured people. 332 infected patients remain in hospitals, and there are two new patients.
The active cases of infection are 73,101. The vaccine doses administered are 57 in the past 24 hours.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 189 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Software Problem of 60% of GPs has Blocked the Issuance of Electronic Referrals
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 189 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Sofia finally has Automatic Defibrillators in Public Places