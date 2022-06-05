COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 80 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

80 are the newly infected patients with Covid-19 for the last day compared to 189 yesterday, according to the Unified Information Portal. 1713 tests were performed.

There are no deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 12 cured people. 332 infected patients remain in hospitals, and there are two new patients.

The active cases of infection are 73,101. The vaccine doses administered are 57 in the past 24 hours.

/BTA