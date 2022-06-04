COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 189 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 189 new cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours, the Unified Information Portal announced. 4.9% of the 3890 tests performed are positive.
334 people are in hospitals, 10 died and 315 recovered.
The vaccine doses administered for the last 24 hours were 447.
