Bulgarian Posts have Resumed International Money Transfers

Bulgarian Posts resumes acceptance and payment of international money transfers, the ministry said. From there they specify that for domestic express money transfers the payment starts with the ones accepted in the period from March 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022.

More information on how to accept and pay for international postal money orders is available on the company's website. It is expected that information will be announced there on the date on which the payment of the unpaid express domestic money transfers accepted before March 21 will be resumed.

In April, the Post Office's systems came under hacking, making it difficult for the company to operate in a number of areas, including the payment of pensions. The case is being investigated by the prosecutor's office.

