From Sofia to Burgas in less than an Hour with Bulgaria Air

From June 25, flights between the two cities will be operated daily

From June 17 the national carrier Bulgaria Air starts seasonal flights on the route Sofia - Burgas. Flights will be operated three times a week, and from June 25 the schedule provides for them to be carried out daily.

According to the schedule, all regular flights of Bulgaria Air on European routes continue to operate. With the onset of the summer season, the line to the exotic Greek island of Crete was resumed. You can buy tickets online at www.air.bg, through the mobile application Bulgaria Air, as well as through the offices of Bulgaria Air in the country and abroad and through the agency network.

Despite the elimination of anti-epidemic measures at the national level, Bulgaria Air continues to maintain enhanced hygiene measures. The company's aircraft are cleaned and disinfected with both special antibacterial agents and UV light before and after each flight. The quality and purity of the air in the passenger cabin is constantly updated through the engines through the air HEPA filters, with which the aircraft of Bulgaria Air are equipped. This eliminates the possibility of spreading viral infections. Wearing masks on board remains recommended.



Bulgaria Air

