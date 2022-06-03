Turkish Inflation has Hit a 20-year High
Inflation in Turkey rose to a 20-year high in May, reaching 73.5% year on year. In just one month, consumer prices rose 2.98%, according to official data.
However, the increase is smaller than in previous months, signaling that price pressures may be slowing.
In May, the Central Bank of Turkey raised its inflation forecast by the end of 2022 from 46.44% to 57.92%.
After several cuts in interest rates last year, the depreciation of the pound accelerated sharply, which had a negative impact on the country's financial system. Annual inflation then accelerated to 36% due to fluctuations in the national currency.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Demanding a Referendum on the Euro is Unconstitutional
- » Financier predicts significant Reduction in Inflation for Bulgaria in 2023
- » The Bulgarian State will Pay You if You Report Someone for Hidden Taxes
- » When can Bulgaria Join the Eurozone?
- » Bulgaria’s Deputy PM: In the Next Few Years We will Live in Conditions of High Prices
- » The EBRD will Assist Bulgaria in Structural Reforms and Energy Projects