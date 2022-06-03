Turkish Inflation has Hit a 20-year High

Business » FINANCE | June 3, 2022, Friday // 13:40
Bulgaria: Turkish Inflation has Hit a 20-year High

Inflation in Turkey rose to a 20-year high in May, reaching 73.5% year on year. In just one month, consumer prices rose 2.98%, according to official data.

However, the increase is smaller than in previous months, signaling that price pressures may be slowing.

In May, the Central Bank of Turkey raised its inflation forecast by the end of 2022 from 46.44% to 57.92%.

After several cuts in interest rates last year, the depreciation of the pound accelerated sharply, which had a negative impact on the country's financial system. Annual inflation then accelerated to 36% due to fluctuations in the national currency.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, inflation, high, May
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria