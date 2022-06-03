Day 100 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The War Continues

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Russia is stepping up pressure on eastern Ukraine, destroying much of Lysychansk

Russia is stepping up pressure on eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain control of the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again called for more Western weapons to help Ukraine win the war.

Today marks 100 days since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In a video address last night, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been little change in the situation in Sievierodonetsk, where the most intense fighting has taken place in recent days. Zelensky confirmed that the United States will send to Ukraine highly mobile artillery missile systems.

"The United States has confirmed at various levels that it is sending high-mobility artillery missile systems to our country. These weapons will really help save lives and protect our land. I am grateful to President Biden, all American friends and the people of the United States. We look forward to it. We are also looking forward to good news about the supply of weapons from other partners. For example, today we received a new package of defense aid from Sweden. I am very grateful to the leaders of this country. We are working to provide modern combat systems at a much higher level ".

Most of the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has been destroyed, a local Ukrainian official said.

Yesterday, Russian forces struck at Ukrainian positions in the Donbas, and Kyiv said Moscow controlled 20% of Ukrainian territory.

The governor of the Donetsk region said Russian forces in eastern Ukraine were trying to advance south to key cities controlled by Kyiv, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russia's Defense Ministry has announced that Russia's Pacific Fleet is launching a week-long series of exercises involving more than 40 ships and up to 20 aircraft. The exercises will take place from June 3 to 10.

Meanwhile, the sixth package of European sanctions against Moscow has been given the green light by all EU member states. It includes a compromise solution to cut 90 percent of Russian oil imports into the union by the end of the year. There are also a number of exceptions for individual member states. The United States has also announced new sanctions against Russia.

In response, Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said the vicious restrictive practice would only worsen the world's economic situation and affect food security.

Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and UN draw up roadmap for food exports from Ukrainian ports

Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations have drawn up a roadmap that will ensure the functioning of a safe corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports. This was announced by the Anatolian Agency, citing diplomatic sources.

Turkey has been maintaining diplomatic contacts for some time in order to establish a mechanism for secure grain exports from Ukraine to world markets. Following talks between the Turkish side and representatives of the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations, a roadmap has been prepared that will ensure the functioning of the Grain Corridor under the auspices of the world body.

The grain export center, to be set up in Istanbul, will regulate Russia-Ukraine co-operation between Turkey and in co-ordination with the United Nations.

Stoltenberg: “The West must prepare for a long and exhausting war in Ukraine”

Western nations must prepare for a long "exhausting war" in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned after talks in the White House with US President Joe Biden.

"We just have to be prepared for the long road," the secretary general told reporters. "Because what we see is that this war has already turned into a war of attrition."

Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainians "pay a high price for defending their own country on the battlefield, but we also see that Russia is making great sacrifices."

While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.

Prohibition of Russian lobbyists from entering the European Parliament building

The European Parliament has banned all Russian lobbyists from accessing its premises so as not to spread Moscow's "propaganda" about Russia's war in Ukraine, its president said.

"Representatives of Russian companies are no longer allowed to enter the European Parliament's premises," Roberta Metsola said on Twitter. "We must not give them any space to spread their propaganda and false, toxic narratives about the invasion of Ukraine," she said.

Metsola called on all other EU institutions, including the European Commission and the European Council, to follow suit.

A spokesman for parliament said the ban was in response to "Russia creating and disseminating false narratives about the war in Ukraine through a number of channels, including through state-owned companies".

Zelensky: “Armament aid to Ukraine must grow”

“Arms aid to Ukraine must be increased, as the current war will decide the very future of freedom in Europe”, the President of Ukraine called upon.

"We are grateful for the help we have already received, but the supply of weapons must increase. Because it is on the battlefield in Ukraine that it is being decided whether freedom in Europe will be reserved for all without exception," Volodymyr Zelensky told the Bratislava Forum in the Slovak capital.

Stressing Ukraine's desire to join the European Union, Zelensky said one of the motives for the "unification" of the Ukrainian people during the war was hope for EU membership.

Medvedev: The chances of a political decision in Ukraine are declining

The prospect that the situation in Ukraine can be resolved diplomatically is becoming less likely, said Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Qatari's Al-Jazeera television channel.

"Unfortunately, the chances are not improving, they are getting worse. And it is impossible not to notice it," he said when asked about the prospects for a political solution to the situation in Ukraine and the end of the war.

