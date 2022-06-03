56 thousand Ukrainians are Currently Accommodated in Bulgaria

In total, there are more than 56,000 Ukrainians in accommodations and state resorts, said in an interview with BTA the Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov.

More than 500 accommodation and temporary protection facilities will be involved in the new program (with a horizon of 31 August) for humanitarian assistance to displaced people from Ukraine. Most of them are in Sunny Beach (65), Kiten (20), Bansko, Byala, Pomorie (15), Nessebar (15), Varna, Balchik and others. More than 400 of the applicants are registered in the National Tourist Register. Among them there are hotels, guest houses, guest rooms, holiday resorts, temporary protection sites.

"The resorts have everything necessary for accommodation and provide normal living conditions (...) Every Ukrainian citizen will be provided with accommodation," the minister assured.

The resorts have over 39 thousand beds, of which 31 thousand are permanent and over 8000 are additional.

All hotels that have applied for the new program have declared that they provide accommodation worth BGN 10 per person or accommodation and meals worth BGN 15 per person. These services are covered by the state and hoteliers cannot demand additional payment for them, nor refuse to accommodate or accommodate and feed Ukrainian refugees within the specified amounts, the minister warns.

Apart from the obligatory provision of shelter and food, hoteliers have the right as commercial sites to offer additional services to Ukrainian refugees. For example, spa, fitness, internet, parking, room cleaning, laundry and towels, animation for children, etc.

Payment under the new program will be for overnight stays in June, will apply for a refund from 1 to 5 July, and their payment will be within July.

“This summer, the domestic market remains a priority, but we expect a significant number of tourists from Romania, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Britain, Israel and others”, said Minister Prodanov. He said that the number of planned flights for the summer season 2022 in total for the airports of Varna and Burgas is over 9000 and is above the level of the summer season 2021, but the data are dynamic due to the military conflict in Ukraine. “We expect growth from Great Britain, Israel, there are good preconditions for growth from the Polish market as well”, said Minister Prodanov.

