COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 3, 2022, Friday // 10:15
There are 182 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed were 4061. About 4.4 percent were positive.

Three people died, none of whom were vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the infection became 37,153.

The number of active cases in the last 24 hours is 73,169.

676 people were reported cured. There are 351 patients in hospitals, 26 new patients and 34 patients in intensive care units.

499 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.

