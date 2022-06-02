Moscow: Negotiations with Ukraine only under Russian Conditions

World » RUSSIA | June 2, 2022, Thursday // 16:53
Bulgaria: Moscow: Negotiations with Ukraine only under Russian Conditions

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are possible only under Russian conditions, but Moscow will not convince Kyiv. This was stated by the chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

"Negotiations are possible only on the basis of our conditions, which we have determined, and the invariability of these conditions. The readiness for negotiations does not mean that we will convince Ukraine to come to the negotiating table, no," Matviyenko told TASS.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Moscow, Kyiv, Ukraine, negotiations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria