Moscow: Negotiations with Ukraine only under Russian Conditions
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are possible only under Russian conditions, but Moscow will not convince Kyiv. This was stated by the chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.
"Negotiations are possible only on the basis of our conditions, which we have determined, and the invariability of these conditions. The readiness for negotiations does not mean that we will convince Ukraine to come to the negotiating table, no," Matviyenko told TASS.
