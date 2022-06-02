Moscow: Negotiations with Ukraine only under Russian Conditions

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are possible only under Russian conditions, but Moscow will not convince Kyiv. This was stated by the chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

"Negotiations are possible only on the basis of our conditions, which we have determined, and the invariability of these conditions. The readiness for negotiations does not mean that we will convince Ukraine to come to the negotiating table, no," Matviyenko told TASS.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova