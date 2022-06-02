Bulgaria: Deputy PM Apologized to the Ukrainians Insulted by her Video Address

The Deputy Prime Minister for Effective Governance Kalina Konstantinova today in the National Assembly apologized to the Ukrainian refugees for her video address, in which she announced the termination of the plan to move them from hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast inland:

"I would like to apologize to those Bulgarian and Ukrainian citizens who have felt affected and insulted by my words. That was not my goal."

Kalina Konstantinova recalled all the actions taken by the authorities to resettle refugees. She pointed out the achievements of the last two days and informed:

"About 500 people are from vulnerable groups and their families who are accommodated in specialized resorts that meet the conditions. Those with wheelchairs are accommodated in places where there are conditions for them. For each of them, it is arranged to be accommodated near the city where they would have medical care, so as not to interrupt their treatment so that specialized transport would be organized for these people and they would be accommodated at resorts near the places where they had been accommodated before."

MPs from the opposition GERB-SDS greeted Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova with white sheets reading "Resignation", Konstantinova reacted to the reaction of the opposition group:

“To date, we have less than 500 people in the buffer centers and 3,000 accommodated in bases. The hotels participating in the new program already accommodate more than 12,000 people according to preliminary data. Today the task has been completed and the impossible has been done. The refugees for whom GERB was responsible have lived for years in centers of this type in far worse conditions, so I refuse to receive lessons in humanity from you."

/BNR