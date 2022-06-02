The UN Recognized Turkey’s New Name

From today, the English name of Turkey will be written as Turkiye. This was stated by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

In a statement to the Anatolian Agency Dujarric said the organization had received a letter from the Turkish Foreign Minister regarding a change in the country's name, and the change takes effect on the day the letter is received.

In international correspondence and in the media, the English-language name of our southeastern neighbor will now be written as Turkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously issued a decree replacing the English version of Turkey with the name Turkiye in English, French and German, as well as in other languages, and Turkiye will also be used in export product labels.

The Republic of Turkey has been a member of the United Nations since 1945 and joined NATO in 1952. A republic was proclaimed in the country on October 29, 1923. by nationalists, led by Kemal Ataturk. In the same year, he signed the Treaty of Lausanne, which regulated the territories and borders of the Turkish state.

