Society » HEALTH | June 2, 2022, Thursday // 09:17
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 189 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

189 are newly infected with Covid-19 for the last day compared to 182 in the previous day, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed for the last 24 hours are 4673. 4.04 percent are positive.

There are 2 dead and 840 cured.

367 people remain in hospitals, 34 of which are intensive care units.

100 percent of those who died during the day and 61.38 percent of those newly infected were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 486 vaccine doses were administered during the past 24 hours.

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
