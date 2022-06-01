American F-35 Fighters arrived at Bulgaria’s Graf Ignatievo Base

Bulgaria: American F-35 Fighters arrived at Bulgaria’s Graf Ignatievo Base @Flickr

American F-35 fighters have landed at Graf Ignatievo Air Base as a continuation of the mission to protect Bulgaria's airspace from NATO.

The statement came from NATO's Allied Air Command on Twitter but did not specify the number of aircraft.

The mission of four Dutch F-35s in Bulgaria was due to end at the end of May, but the current announcement emphasizes that American fighter jets have joined the Dutch mission.

Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio on Tuesday, Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov said there were "many procedures that allow cross-border use of Air Policing, so there are many options".

And that "Bulgaria will continue to be supported. It will not be left alone."

A statement from the Ramstein-based command in Germany said that the deployment of US F-35s in Bulgaria was fulfilling a "long-range mission to Bulgaria in support of NATO's vigilance activities on the eastern flank."

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

Tags: F-35, American, Bulgaria, Air Policing
