Bulgaria: A Fight almost Broke Out in Parliament (VIDEO)

Tensions in the National Assembly between MPs from "We Continue the Change" and "Vazrazhdane".

It was provoked by a statement by MP Iskren Mitev, who addressed the hall with the words that "Mr. Kopeykin (from the Russian word for a coin = kopek/копейка) has savings in euros but is against the adoption of the euro, and that he is against vaccines, but in his political group there are vaccinated MPs.” Mitev was referencing the leader of “Vazrazhdane” Kostadin Kostadinov as “Mr Kopeykin”, in relation to the MP’s close ties with Russia and his political party being strongly pro-Russian.

After him, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov took the podium, who, after not receiving the floor, went to his colleague Mitev. An argument ensued between the two as Mitev grabbed Kostadinov's tie. Deputies around them rushed to tear them apart.

Kristian Vigenin took a break due to the inability to continue the meeting.

