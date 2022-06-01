From Today the Movement of Carts in Sofia is Banned

June 1, 2022
Bulgaria: From Today the Movement of Carts in Sofia is Banned @troyan21.com

As of today, the ban on the movement of road vehicles with animal traction/carts / on the streets for public use in the territory of Sofia Municipality - with borders locked in the box between the highway "Europe", East, West and South arc of the Ring Road / SOP /, announced the Sofia Municipality.

The control over the implementation of this Ordinance is carried out by the Sofia Inspectorate, the Municipal Police Sector and the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate at the Sofia Municipality.

In case of violations, the competent authorities shall detain the vehicle for safekeeping until requested by the owner and return it after paying the costs of safekeeping. The animals used to drive vehicles with animal traction are handed over to OP "Ecobalance" and returned to the owner after paying the costs of responsible care and treatment.

On January 10 this year, the Sofia Municipal Council adopted a report on the adoption of an Ordinance amending and supplementing the Ordinance on the organization of traffic on the entire territory of Sofia Municipality.

The ban is imposed due to frequent violations of cart drivers such as taking advantage on the road, driving on sidewalks, driving in the opposite lane. In addition, horses used as animal traction are almost always poorly cared for, malnourished, dewormed and not provided with the necessary veterinary care, said during the discussion of the report in February its petitioners, municipal councilors Carlos Contreras and Borislav Ivanov. They expect improved traffic, road safety and cleanliness after the ban, as carts are often used to transport and dispose of waste illegally.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

