COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 182 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, according to new data published on the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria reached 1,165,167. The active cases are 74,319. 5434 coronavirus tests were performed during the last 24 hours. 3.3 percent of them are positive.

The number of people cured of the virus is 1,053,700. In the last 24 hours, 882 people have been cured.

The total number of deaths from the virus in Bulgaria is already 37,148. Three deaths related to covid have been registered in the last 24 hours. All three who died during the day were not vaccinated against covid.

Of those registered infected, 66.48% have not been vaccinated against covid during the last 24 hours.

There are 35 new patients in hospitals. 77.14% of them have not been vaccinated against covid.

The total number of people who have completed a vaccination course in Bulgaria is 2,059,496.

/BTA