Children’s Day in Bulgaria: Events across the Country on June 1

June 1 is one of our favorite holidays precisely because it is the day when we celebrate the carefree attitude and freedom and at least for a while we are transported to the magical world of children. International Children's Day in Bulgaria is traditionally full of fun, smiles, colorful balloons and treats. And as an obligatory detail of the holiday is the time spent with our favorite children.

This year the different municipalities in the country organize a number of events on the occasion of Children's Day, which you can visit with your kids. Here are the most interesting suggestions we came across:

Sofia

Sofia Municipality will hold a concert and charity exhibition bazaar of children's drawings and models "Sofia - a city of the future". The event was organized jointly with the teachers and students of the 143rd Primary School "Georgi Benkovski", under the patronage of the Chief Architect of Sofia Municipality Arch. Zdravko Zdravkov.

The charity exhibition will be held under the motto "Children help children", and this year the funds raised will be donated for the purchase of materials for art therapy (pottery wheel for making clay products, cameras, photo printer, etc.) for children, accommodated in family-type accommodation centers.

The event will start under the domes of the "Largo" in downtown Sofia on June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will be opened by the cheerleaders of the 143rd school "Georgi Benkovski".

If you live in the Iskar district you can visit a children's holiday in Druzhba Park. During the holiday, children will be able to enjoy fun games, dances, facial expressions and tricks, as well as watch the puppet show "Who conquered the sun" by Tsvete Yaneva from Art Studio "Kambana". The event will be held from 18:00 p.m. in Druzhba Park next to the playgrounds.

Vazrazhdane district has scheduled a concert of a vocal group at the Children's Palace in Vazrazhdane Park from 6:30 p.m.

Vitosha district organizes a children's holiday in the "Kambanite" Park from 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m.

The “For Our Children” Foundation invites the kids to the children's holiday "Hug for our children" in the park, together with one of the symbols of the organization - the Bear Hug. The children will get acquainted with the clowns Coco and Murray, who have prepared tricks, quizzes, a balloon show and fun clowning. Singer Alphaela Cruela will present her favorite children's songs and organize a music children's library. The event will also offer a variety of art corners around the stage and a special Photo Corner for the widest smiles. The celebration will be held on the Indoor Summer Stage, Borisova Garden from 17:00 p.m.

Read more about the event (in Bulgarian) here.

Sofia Municipality organizes the traditional Social Town for the exchange of experience and transfer of knowledge for social assistance to children and youth. The event is held on the occasion of Children's Day and is entitled: "JUNE 1 - THE DAY OF ALL CHILDREN". The location will be South Park (Iuzhen Park) - English meadow (between Petko Yu. Todorov Blvd. and Byala Cherkva St., at the main entrance from Vitosha Blvd.) and will be held within two days - May 31 and 1 June with starting time - 10:00 a.m.

The third edition of the event "Cashonville" will be held in Gorna Banya under the title "The world I dream of". There, parents and children will be able to build from cardboard, cartons, boxes, plastic packaging, fabric, caps, a model of the world we dream of - buildings, vehicles, animals, robots, rockets, airplanes.

The event is for people from Gorna Banya and for all families from Ukraine who want to meet people and have fun with their neighbors and it will be held from 10:00 a.m.

Read more about the event (in Bulgarian) here.

Bankya

Bankya will hospitably welcome its youngest residents and guests in the beautiful “Rotonda” Park and will surprise them with its colorful program. From 11:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. there will be a Children's Music Fiesta "My Childhood" with the participation of young amazing talents from Bankya and guests: Boryana Popova, Aneta Kedeva, Nikol Veselinova, Dara Debrune and the “Zornitsa” Art Center. The organizers have prepared other attractions for children such as an art workshop entitled: "We draw dreams", creative provocation - Art graffiti on canvas, board games, pantomime, fire truck, recitals and music fiesta. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 18:30 p.m.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

On the occasion of the holiday, children will be able to ride a special attraction, which is part of the museum heritage of BDZ (Bulgarian Railways). The train will make a total of six trips throughout the day from Sofia Central Station to Bankya and back.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Plovdiv

The Municipality of Plovdiv is organizing a rich program for International Children's Day, which will take place over several days. Children and parents will be able to enjoy concerts, photo exhibitions, creative workshops, performances, boats, charity performances and much, much more.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Kalofer

Children's holiday "Play with me" is organized in Kalofer for the little ones. A rich program has been prepared, which starts at 10.00 a.m. on June 1. The organizers are the mayor's office in Kalofer, the community center, as well as the school "Hristo Botev".

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Yambol

On the occasion of Children's Day, the city will delight children with clowns, tricks, paintball, creative workshops, over a thousand gift balloons and many more surprises. The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. and continues throughout the day!

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Pleven

The municipality has prepared a colorful carnival procession of children from all kindergartens in Pleven. The procession will pass through the pedestrian zone to the City Garden, where animators will entertain the participants with many games, songs, dances, mini competitions and pleasant surprises. The event starts at 17:00 p.m. in front of the Drama Theater "Iv. Radoev ”.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Kardzhali

The town will delight the kids of the city with free movies, games in the Children's Adventure Rope Park,with studios and performances. The start is at 17:00 p.m.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Dobrich

Children in Dobrich will have the opportunity to welcome the holiday with drawings on the glass facade of the museum in the city park "St. George". The municipality encourages young artists to bring watercolors and brushes to create paintings with historical characters, excerpts from fairy tales or landscapes. The museum in the park will be free.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Kotel

Kotel Municipality traditionally organizes a rich and interesting program dedicated to June 1. Children will have the opportunity to attend 4 events. In case of a worsening meteorological forecast in Kotel, the holiday will be held in the hall of “Saglasie-Napredak” Community Center. The program will start at 10.00 a.m. on Vazrazhdane Square.

Read more about it (in Bulgarian) here.

Shumen

Shumen Municipality organizes a children's holiday and "Summer Fiesta". Three centers for sports games, activities and creative performances for the children of Shumen will be established in the regional town. The celebration will begin at 9:00 p.m.



