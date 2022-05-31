South Ossetian President suspends Decree on Referendum on joining Russia

World » RUSSIA | May 31, 2022, Tuesday // 10:28
Bulgaria: South Ossetian President suspends Decree on Referendum on joining Russia rbc.ru

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev suspended the decree on calling a referendum on the country's entry into Russia until consultations are complete with Moscow, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to the decree cited by Sputnik, the president fully supports the initiative of the citizens of South Ossetia on further integration with the Russian Federation, Gagloev has called the unilateral decision of the referendum on issues affecting the legitimate rights and interests of Russia unacceptable.

He decided to hold consultations with Russia on the whole range of issues related to further integration.

Earlier, the leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia set July 17 as a date for a referendum on joining Russia.
"Anatoly Bibilov signed a decree on holding a referendum in the Republic of South Ossetia," his office had said in a statement.

Anatoly Bibilov, who has been the president of South Ossetia since 2017, lost his bid for re-election this month.
Russia has expressed hope that Alan Gagloev will preserve continuity in the relationship with Moscow.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ANI

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gagloev, South Ossetia, Russia, Referendum
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria