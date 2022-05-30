Ukrainian IT Companies want to move their Business to Bulgaria

Business | May 30, 2022, Monday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Ukrainian IT Companies want to move their Business to Bulgaria @Pixabay

"We already have a registered interest from Ukrainian companies that aim to relocate their businesses to Bulgaria," Bogdan Bogdanov, director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BIA), told BNR.

Today he is participating in a joint webinar with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"There are both businesses with a presence here, which aim to expand their activities, and companies in the IT business, which intend to open offices in our country and relocate some of their employees," Bogdanov explained.

Among those interested were manufacturing companies, he said.

"They aim to relocate their productions - we have a fertilizer company, we have a company in the packaging production sector, companies related to trade and logistics," Bogdanov added.

He pointed out that the IBA is in contact with municipalities with unemployment, which is higher than the national average, in order to offer Ukrainian companies specific jobs with a workforce that can be included.

According to him, partnerships between Bulgarian and Ukrainian companies would increase exports of materials and services.

"This war will not be eternal and at some point we will have the opportunity for Bulgarian companies, creating these partnerships now, to be able to have exports to Ukraine in the future, to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Bogdanov explained.

