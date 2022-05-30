The EBRD will Assist Bulgaria in Structural Reforms and Energy Projects

Business » FINANCE | May 30, 2022, Monday // 13:29
Bulgaria: The EBRD will Assist Bulgaria in Structural Reforms and Energy Projects President of the EBRD Odile Renaud-BassoPrime Minister (left), Kiril Petkov (center) and Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev (right) @Council of Ministers

In the presence of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso signed a memorandum of understanding with which the international financial institution will assist the Bulgarian government in structural reforms and implementation of projects financed by EU funds in the programming period 2021 - 2027. The EBRD will also support projects in the energy sector included in the Bulgarian Recovery and Sustainability Plan. It includes 6.3 billion euros in EU grants. It sets out projects and reforms in key areas such as health, education, transport connectivity, energy, digitalization and the business environment.

During the signing, the Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria has a very good working Plan for Recovery and Sustainability, which will support the implementation of a number of reforms in our country. Prime Minister Petkov pointed out that the expertise and experience of the specialists from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be of great benefit to the Bulgarian government in improving the quality of projects.

/Council of Ministers

