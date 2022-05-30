NATO: Nothing is Stopping the Alliance from Expanding in Eastern Europe

World | May 30, 2022, Monday // 09:31
Bulgaria: NATO: Nothing is Stopping the Alliance from Expanding in Eastern Europe NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana @nato.int

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana believes the alliance may no longer live up to its commitment not to deploy additional forces in Central and Eastern Europe, AFP reported.

According to him, Russia has practically annulled the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between Russia and NATO, signed 25 years ago. The alliance's deputy leader said the Russians were "committed not to attack their neighbors, which they are doing now, and to consult regularly with NATO, which they are not doing either." In this regard, Geoana believes that the alliance is no longer "in any way limited in strengthening its position on the eastern flank."

AFP notes that in 2017, NATO tactical groups were stationed in Poland and the Baltic states, and since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, the alliance has strengthened its presence in the east. The Baltic States are now seeking the presence of Alliance forces on their territory at brigade level, rather than smaller tactical units. NATO defense ministers will discuss the issue in mid-June, and the decision could then be approved at the alliance's summit later this month.

