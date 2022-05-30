German Minister: EU Unity on Russian Sanctions is Falling Apart
Today, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed concern that the European Union's unity "begins to fall apart" ahead of tomorrow's summit to discuss the oil embargo against Russia and plans to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources.
EU leaders will meet Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia, which could include an oil embargo and a program aimed at speeding up the cessation of dependence on fossil fuels, including Russian gas.
"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what could happen when Europe is united. In view of tomorrow's summit, let's hope it continues this way. But unity is already beginning to fall apart," Habek said at a press conference.
On Friday, European countries tried to reach an agreement to impose an embargo on Russian oil maritime supplies but allowed pipeline supplies, a compromise that would buy Hungary time and unblock new sanctions against Moscow.
Habek called on Germany to speak with one voice at the summit, instead of abstaining from voting due to differences of opinion in the country's ruling coalition. He called for similar unity in other EU countries.
"Europe is still a huge economic space with incredible economic power. And when it is united, it can use that power," Habek said at the opening of the German trade fair Hannover Messe.
/BGNES
