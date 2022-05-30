COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 73 people in Bulgaria were diagnosed with coronavirus and 1 died. This is shown by data in the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed were 2485 (2.93 percent positive). A total of 76,901 cases are currently active.

764 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are 410 people in the hospital, 37 of whom are in intensive care units. 13 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.

/BTA