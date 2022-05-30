COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
During the last 24 hours, 73 people in Bulgaria were diagnosed with coronavirus and 1 died. This is shown by data in the Unified Information Portal.
The tests performed were 2485 (2.93 percent positive). A total of 76,901 cases are currently active.
764 people were cured in the last 24 hours. There are 410 people in the hospital, 37 of whom are in intensive care units. 13 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 133 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 168 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » WHO: Monkeypox is Not a Cause for Concern
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 236 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 316 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Exactly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 have been Registered in Bulgaria