Society » HEALTH | May 29, 2022, Sunday // 12:02
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 133 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

In the last 24 hours, 133 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, according to new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria reached 1,164,659. The active cases are 77,593.

3599 coronavirus tests were performed in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3.7 percent are positive.

636 people have been cured of the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured is 1,049,933.

The total number of hospitalized is 420. There are 36 people in intensive care units.

One covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reached 37,133.

72.93 percent of those infected have not been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The person who died of coronavirus has not been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

21 people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. 90.48 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

