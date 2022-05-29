Bulgaria: More than 200 Ukrainian Refugees Refuse to Leave Varna

The four additional cars from the train, which left Varna for Sofia at 10.30 a.m., also disembarked. Only five refugees boarded the high-speed train, with about 200 remaining at the last minute. They had to be moved to the governmental resorts in Panichishte and Ribaritsa.

Varna Regional Governor Blagomir Kotsev said the state had created the full organization but buses from Golden Sands were empty this morning.

"It must be clear how many refugees want to leave at the same time tomorrow because it is a waste of resources. Police teams and journalists were more than willing to relocate than the refugees," said reporter Daniela Stoynova.

This morning, everything was prepared at the railway station in Varna to welcome the first group of Ukrainian refugees. Their relocation from Varna to the interior of the country begins today. Teams of the Bulgarian Red Cross and NGOs were on the ground, with a prepared children's playground, water and a support breakfast.

At 10 a.m., it turned out that 200 refugees who had to be relocated inland had given up at the last minute.

The head of the State Agency for Refugees, Mariana Tosheva, is in Varna, after which she is leaving for Burgas to check on the situation with refugees in the seaside town.

"There is an organization for the transportation of refugees from Varna. However, there are between 5 and 10 people on the train who wanted to be taken away." This was stated by the regional governor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev.

"The idea was to transport about 200-250 people from several hotels. Many of them decided at the last minute that they would look for their own way of accommodation in the cities or go back to Ukraine. We had a well-prepared organization. We had prepared four cars in addition to the Varna-Sofia train but at the moment we are disconnecting them," he said.

According to him, the people had to reach Gorna Oryahovitsa by train, and then get on buses to Ribaritsa. "The first hotel we went to take people out was the Berlin Hotel in Golden Sands. However, they decided to stay another day. The hotel is ready to kick them out - you know, the program ends May 31."

The refugees have known for two days what time to be in front of the hotel and where they are going. "There was a precise schedule for the distribution of people. The state bases in Varna are reserved for people in greatest need - the elderly, the disabled so that there is no need to transport them, "said Blagomir Kotsev.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR, Nova