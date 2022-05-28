Standard & Poor's Confirmed Bulgaria's Rating with a Stable Outlook

Business » FINANCE | May 28, 2022, Saturday // 13:50
The international rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P Global Ratings) has confirmed Bulgaria's foreign and local currency rating 'BBB / A-2'. The outlook for the rating remains stable, the finance ministry said.

The agency expects that the military conflict in Ukraine will shock the Bulgarian economy and real GDP growth this year will slow to 1.6% from 4.3% in the November forecast, and the budget deficit will double to 5%.

S&P notes that the country's strong external and fiscal balances will help mitigate the shock, and a steady influx of EU transfers will support growth in the medium term.

The agency would raise our rating upon joining the Eurozone and lower it if the shock of the war on our economy is greater.

